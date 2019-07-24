O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.37-17.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $4.73-4.83 EPS.

ORLY traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.50. 575,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,876. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $291.16 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

