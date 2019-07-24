Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.02. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tabb bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,131.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter R. Buchler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,285 shares of company stock valued at $124,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

