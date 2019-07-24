Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 33.03%.

Shares of Oritani Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,480. The stock has a market cap of $795.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Oritani Financial has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

ORIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oritani Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton acquired 5,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

