OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.70 Million

Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post $303.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.10 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $287.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,050,040.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $3,549,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,636,532.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,505. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 296,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $112.40. 143,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.72.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

