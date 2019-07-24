Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 301,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.96 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

