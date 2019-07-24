Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Purchases 83,171 Shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 83,171 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 401,830 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70.

On Friday, July 19th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 428,486 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $19,247,591.12.

ATEX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 196,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,341. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.23.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 646.34%. On average, research analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud-based mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services.

