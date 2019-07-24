Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 1.61% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

