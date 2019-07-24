Pacific Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.