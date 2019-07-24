Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,558 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

