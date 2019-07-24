Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of BSCJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,292. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11.

