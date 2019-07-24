Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

PM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,545. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

