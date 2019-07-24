Packer & Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 631,000 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,280,000. Apache accounts for 1.8% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Apache as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,575. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

