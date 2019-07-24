Packer & Co Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Packer & Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 491,800 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned 0.44% of Peabody Energy worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,373 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

BTU opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The coal producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

