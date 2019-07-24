Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market cap of $103,796.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

