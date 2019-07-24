PAL Network Price Hits $0.0021 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. PAL Network has a total market cap of $926,108.00 and approximately $87,486.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and DOBI trade.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00290682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01673188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00119834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000597 BTC.

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet.

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, DEx.top, DOBI trade, CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

