PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.20

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and traded as low as $24.50. PAR Technology shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 4,825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

