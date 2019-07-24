Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Paragon Care Ltd. (ASX:PGC) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.50 ($0.35), 921,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $167.25 million and a P/E ratio of 35.36.

Paragon Care Company Profile (ASX:PGC)

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions for beddings, bedding furniture, emergency trolleys, medical carts, stainless steel medical equipment, storage systems, material handling products, surgical instruments, clinical refrigerators, lifting systems, diagnostic and surgical products, newborn hearing screening equipment, diagnostic and intra-operative ultrasound equipment, temperature management solutions, balance and mobility diagnosis and rehabilitation products, immunohaematology reagents, laboratory and diagnostic equipment, and air management solutions.

