Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,646 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 35,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. The stock has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

