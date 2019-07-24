Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

SCZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 372,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,126. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

