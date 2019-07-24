Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,830,000 after purchasing an additional 391,315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 485,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 379,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 366,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 245,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 421,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $119.37.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.