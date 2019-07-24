Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55,503.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Particl has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00019514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Particl has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $55,503.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

