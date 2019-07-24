Patron 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,721.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Patron has a total market capitalization of $136,030.00 and $24,721.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00295044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01672947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00113507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,438,890 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

