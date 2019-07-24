Patten Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000.

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12-month low of $1,603.40 and a 12-month high of $1,790.00.

