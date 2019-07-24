Patten Group Inc. Has $32,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 311,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,182,216. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.69 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

