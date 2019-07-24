Patten Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

IEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 105,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,892. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $110.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.46.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

