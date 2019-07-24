Patten Group Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,421 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after purchasing an additional 334,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $314,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $296,031,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $141.11. 13,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,142. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $193.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.