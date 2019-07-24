Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,830. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

