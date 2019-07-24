Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 billion.Paypal also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. 6,634,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,996. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $5,007,553.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

