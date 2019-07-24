PayPie (PPP) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $13.26 million and $5,804.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00298336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.01720734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000657 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

