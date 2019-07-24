PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.97. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,912. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

