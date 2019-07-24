Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 905 ($11.83).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 882.96. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.