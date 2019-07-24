Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $44.95. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $211.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.