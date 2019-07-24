Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 1,010 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 108.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

WM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 610,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

