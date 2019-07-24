Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 4,382 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,216 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.63. 19,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

