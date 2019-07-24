Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 615 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,757,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 669,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,048 shares of company stock worth $20,066,619 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.35. 1,476,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

