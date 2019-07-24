Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 680 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

ROP traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $373.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $385.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

