Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 920 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Medtronic by 204.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

MDT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 947,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,901. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.