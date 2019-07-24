Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,449,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,438 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,849,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,403,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

