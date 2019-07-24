Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 18,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

