People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.62 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.62 ($2.57), approximately 54,110 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.69 ($2.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.30.

About People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE)

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for People Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.