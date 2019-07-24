Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $324,356.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $392,798. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.