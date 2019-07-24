Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 650 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $173,259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 2,571,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,431. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

