Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 400 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,582,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,591,815,000 after acquiring an additional 374,911 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 314,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,318,000 after acquiring an additional 281,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,723. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Redstone raised Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

