Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 76,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.97.

MSFT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

