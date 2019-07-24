Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 452,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,102,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 392,853 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 11,144,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553,435. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.