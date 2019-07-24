Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 66,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 143,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 18,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

