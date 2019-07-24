Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 620 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 78,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 770,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Chemours and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

SU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 81,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

