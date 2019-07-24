Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,563,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,569,000 after purchasing an additional 849,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 984,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.