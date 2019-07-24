Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 462 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

UNP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 715,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

