PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

Shares of PSMMY opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10. PERSIMMON/ADR has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.